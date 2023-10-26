Retrokid and YTV release 35th anniversary online merch collection

Somehow, YTV turned 35 years old in September.

Following a 1988 launch event hosted by the late, great John Candy, the iconic children and youth channel has gone on to become a staple in many Canadians’ lives. It’s a huge milestone, clearly, and to celebrate, Nelvana — a division of YTV parent company Corus Entertainment — has partnered with Canadian apparel brand Retrokid on a special ’35 Years of Weird’ collection.

Now available on retrokid.ca, the collection offers exclusive nostalgic merch based on shows like Stickin’ Around and Nanalan’, as well as a limited edition print featuring every YTV logo since the channel’s inception and another sporting popular host PJ Fresh Phil.

The full collection can be purchased in Canada and the U.S. here.

’35 Years of Weird’ follows a ‘Keep it Weird’ collection that launched on Retrokid in November 2021. On top of this YTV-specific merch, Retrokid also has clothing based on Sharon, Lois & Bram, CBC, Care Bears, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, Degrassi, Fraggle Rock and more.

What was your favourite show on YTV? Who was your favourite host? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Nelvana