Mario Party 3 drops on Nintendo Switch Online this week

Featuring the best Mario Party character, Waluigi

Bradly Shankar
Oct 25, 202312:37 PM EDT 0 comments
Mario Party 3

Mario Party 3 is the next Nintendo 64 game to join the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue.

The Mario party game will land on the service on October 27th.

Originally released in 2001, Mario Party 3 was noteworthy for introducing Princess Daisy and, most importantly, Waluigi to the party game franchise. On top of that, it features the series’ first story mode on top of two- and four-player multiplayer modes.

Mario Party 3 requires the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which is priced at $63.99/year.

Other recent N64 additions to the Switch Online catalogue include Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game. 

Image credit: Nintendo

