Mario Party 3 drops on Nintendo Switch Online this week

Mario Party 3 is the next Nintendo 64 game to join the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue.

The Mario party game will land on the service on October 27th.

Party all night long in Mario Party 3! Punch, pound, and stampede right over your opponents in a multiplayer melee or go head-to-head in two-player duel mode! Mario Party 3 is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 10/27! #N64 pic.twitter.com/m266KMMSf4 — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) October 25, 2023

Originally released in 2001, Mario Party 3 was noteworthy for introducing Princess Daisy and, most importantly, Waluigi to the party game franchise. On top of that, it features the series’ first story mode on top of two- and four-player multiplayer modes.

Mario Party 3 requires the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which is priced at $63.99/year.

Other recent N64 additions to the Switch Online catalogue include Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Image credit: Nintendo