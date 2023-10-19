Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Oct. 19-25]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Add family members to your account and save $480 per person over 24 months.

Bell is waiving home phone and mobility post-paid long distance and SMS charges from Canada to Israel, Gaza and the West Bank from October 7 – 31, 2023. No action is required by our customers.

Ongoing deals:

Get bonus 250MB bonus data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting with Prepaid Voice and Data plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Bring your own device and get 25 GB for $40/mo. in QC and get 120 GB for $55/mo in ON and and get 5G network access and 60 GB for $75/mo. in AB

Get Bonus 10GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 5 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 10 GB data, Unlimited talk and text + 20 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 40 GB data

Get bonus + 2 GB data/mo with Unlimited talk and text + 1 GB data and Unlimited talk and text + 2.5 GB data with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Save $25/mo. per month for every team member you add to your account.

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 and 155 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Get up to $2600 in bill credits over 2 years when you switch 3 lines to Bell

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

New customers save $15/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet. That’s up to $180 in savings.

Save even more when you get home internet with your mobile plan. Packages start from $85/mo for 12 months after Automatic Payments Discount.

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online

Refer a Friend to Fido and you’ll both score $25 in bill credits over 5 months

Get up to 80% off select Certified Pre-Owned devices when you activate with Fido Payment Program on select plans.

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Flash Sale on : moto g play 2023, Galaxy S23, Galaxy ZFlip 5 and ZFold5

Ongoing deals:

Get a $5/month discount on All-Inclusive mobile plans when you bring your own phone.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 50GB and 60GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Data and price for life! Take advantage of an All-Inclusive Canada 60 GB plan at $75/month ($60/month when combined with an Internet plan) or an All-Inclusive Canada-US 60 GB plan at $80/month ($65/month when combined with an Internet plan).

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on the number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 3 months of Amazon Prime with eligible plans. Pay only $9.99/mo after that.

Ongoing deals:

60 GB for $55/mo. After $10 bill credits when you bring your own phone.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 and get bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds2.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Get the new Google Pixel 8 Pro for $44/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Ongoing deals:

Get $5/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans (QC only).

Get Apple Watch Series 9 for $0 down with financing. Plus, get your smartwatch plan for $0/mo for 24 months when paired with select plans.

Trade in your iPhone 13 Pro and upgrade to iPhone 15 Pro for as low as $17/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Get 10GB bonus data on the 5G Mobile 50GB NS plan (Excluding QC).

Student plans starting from $45/month in Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan or $55/month in other regions.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding QC)

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $65/mo for 120GB in other regions.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $10/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.

Enjoy great savings when you pair a Rogers 5G Home Internet plan with your 5G Mobile plan. Save up to $60/month in Quebec or up to $50/month in other regions.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions.

With a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan, enjoy travelling this summer with no additional roaming fees in the U.S. and Mexico.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Save up to 40% over 24 months when you trade in your Pixel 6 Pro and get the Pixel 8 Pro with Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment

Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans.

Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on any 5G+ plan in QC and $10/monthly bill in main regions

Get your new Samsung Galaxy S23 and save up to $1,095

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options. Promo Code: AUTO1GB

Splash into savings and get 120GB of data for $85 per month in main regions and get 50GB of data for $65 per month in QC

Ongoing deals:



Get the iPhone 15 Pro and save up to 60% over 24 months when you trade in your iPhone 13 Pro. With Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment.

Save up to $520 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 on a two-year TELUS Easy Payment term and get bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you activate or add a new line.

Get exclusive student access to 65GB of data for $55 per month. New activations only, when you bring your own device. (Ontario only)

Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.

Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

New deals:

Rake in big savings on a 5G 60GB CAN-US plan for only $50/month when you subscribe to a 90-day plan. Offer ends Oct 23.

Save on a 5G 40GB unlimited plan for only $40/month when you subscribe to a 90-day plan. Offer ends Oct 23

Ongoing deals:

Subscribe to a 20GB Unlimited Canada plan for $39/month.

For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM card. New activations only.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

Ongoing deals:

Get 10GB of bonus data on plans $40+ as of your second anniversary date. (Quebec only)

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15/mo plan and 500MB bonus with $25/mo 3G and $30/mo 4G Data, Talk & Text plans (Excluding Quebec)

New deals:

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 20 GB for $34/mo.per month. When you bring your own phone.

Kick start your Canadian journey with a special offer for new Canadians. Get 30GB for $45/mo.

Get unlimited nationwide 5G data for less. Case closed. Starting at $55/mo.per month

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $85/mo.per month. After a credit of $15/mo.per month for 12 months. Current price: $100/mo.ON).

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37, $43, $43prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Ongoing deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with an affordable plan for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get the new iPhone 15 with a phone plan starting from $45/mo, with Sweet Pay™ Lite on a 2-year plan.

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Freedom is waiving long-distance and SMS charges for customers to Israel, West Bank and Gaza Strip from Oct 7 – 31, 2023. Roaming charges for customers in those regions will also be waived during that period.

Ongoing deals:

Bring your family to Freedom and get 5G plans starting at: 30GB for $35/mo

Add an extra line to your account with unlimited talk & text, starting at only $19/mo.

Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.

Get 20GB of data that you can use across Canada, for only $34/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount

Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Save up to $100 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $10/mo. for 6 months.

Get infiNET 150 and TV for as low as $75/mo. with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months!

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Bring your own phone and save on a new plan. Get $10/mo off for 24 months on Unlimited Data and Rollover Data plans when you BYOP.

For a limited time only, get Crave on us for 2 months! Get it in a bundle today.

Ongoing deals:

Buy Mobile online & get a $60 welcome credit and free shipping

New Canada-US rollover data plan over is here – 20GB of rollover data to use in Canada or US for $65/mo

Refer A Friend to Eastlink Mobile and you’ll both get a $25 bill credit You can refer up to 5 friends!

For a limited time save up to $456 on the latest smartphones

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $20/month!

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Get 20 GB for $39/month (Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and texts, and voicemail).

Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

Any leftover mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

New deals:

Disney+ auto-renews at $11.99/mo thereafter, subject to change.

Ongoing deals:

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free.

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

New deals:

$25 OFF ANY PHONE with purchase of a $50 Top Up.

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Ongoing deals:

Get 250MB /mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo. of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo. Plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

