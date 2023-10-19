Apple may sell ads on its original podcasts

Apple is reportedly looking to monetize its original podcasts.

As shared by Bloomberg, Apple is exploring the possibility of selling ads on original podcasts, especially those that are linked to its Apple TV+ shows like The Line, Hooked and Run, Bambi, Run, produced by the Apple TV team.

Up until now, Apple has kept its free original podcasts largely ad-free. Apple has a season sponsor for its soccer-themed podcast After the Whistle, but that is a different category from its narrative programming.

The move could help the company generate revenue on podcasts that “justified solely as an IP play,” and attract more listeners.

Apple’s move into original podcast production was a late response to Spotify’s aggressive expansion in the podcast market. Spotify has been acquiring popular podcast shows and making them exclusive to its platform, posing a threat to Apple’s dominance in the podcast medium.

The tech giant is trying to boost its member content by allowing App Store subscriptions to be linked to the Podcasts app in iOS 17.

On the other hand, the addition of ads might attract some backlash from users who prefer an ad-free experience. Additionally, the tech giant may also face a dilemma when it comes to user privacy and ad targeting. Apple has been vocal about protecting its users’ data and limiting third-party tracking. But podcast ads often rely on IP addresses to deliver personalized ads to listeners.

Ad-enabled original podcasts are something that Apple is actively exploring. Hence, it remains to be seen if and when ads will land on the platform.

Source: Bloomberg