Fitbit Google account login available starting today

Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, though it wasn’t until 2022 that the company started using the ‘Fitbit by Google’ branding.

In April earlier this year, Google announced that Fitbit users would be able to sign in to their Fitbit account with their Google account credentials this summer. Well, that time has come.

As reported by DroidLife, starting Tuesday, June 6th, pre-existing Fitbit users will be able to migrate their Fitbit login details to a Google account, while those who are setting up a new Fitbit account and activating a new wearable will have to sign up using a Google account.

Those with a pre-existing Fitbit account would be able to log in with it until some time in 2025. After that, Fitbit users will be mandatorily required to use a Google account.

Google says that migrating from a Fitbit account to a Google account won’t result in loss of historical wellness and health data.

Google lists the following as benefits of using Fitbit with a Google account:

Single Google login to manage your connected apps and paired devices.

Google’s industry-leading privacy and security with added, unified privacy controls.

Continued commitment to privacy, as your Fitbit health and wellness data won’t be used for Google Ads and will continue to be kept separate from Google Ads.

To migrate, tap the ‘Today’ tab in your Fitbit app and tap the icon on the top left. Swipe down and tap on ‘Manage your account.’ Tap on ‘Move account,’ and follow the on-screen instructions.

Via: DroidLife