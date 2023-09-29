PlaySeat and Logitech unveil racing chair that can fold and fit under your bed

Logitech and Playseat have unveiled a new gaming chair that’s a full-fledged cockpit for racing gamers.

The chair’s name is the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition, and it costs $399 CAD. It features a gear shift mount, a tilting pedal mount, and an extra handle for adjusting its position.

The best part about the chair, however, is that it is lightweight and can be easily folded away, making it easy to store and transport if needed. It weighs in at only 11.6kg. Made with a carbon steel frame, the racing chair is likely to be durable too.

The chair features what Logitech calls “X-Adapt” adjustment, allowing users to adjust it in six different seating positions and simulating different car models. Further, the chair itself features Breathable “ActiFit” material, which, according to Logitech, offers support and thermal management, allowing racers to stay comfortable and cool.

Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition is compatible with the Logitech G racing wheel and Logitech G Driving Force Shifter in addition to other wheels, pedals, and shifters on the market.

The racing chair comes in Gunmetal Grey colour and is available to order from Logitech for $399.

Image credit: Logitech

Source: Logitech