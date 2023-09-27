“Loyal” Rogers customers are getting 20GB bonus data per month for 24 months

Rogers is giving some of its “loyal” customers a 20GB per month data bonus for 24 months.

The bonus promotion was first shared by iPhoneInCanada.

Users who’ve been with Rogers for a while now should check their MyRogers account to see if they have a “special offer.”

According to iPhoneinCanada, the offer was sent to a reader who was on the Infinite 65 plan, which costs $75/month and includes 65GB of data. With the bonus data, the customer would get a total of 85GB of data per month for the same price.

Additionally, Rogers is also sending text messages to eligible customers, saying that “Loyalty has its benefits,” and “it’s our way of showing our appreciation to our most valued customer—that’s you!”

The message indicated that the offer needs to be redeemed through the customer’s My Rogers account.

The carrier had a similar 20GB bonus promotion in August. Why the carrier is being so generous is not clear.

Via: iPhoneInCanada