Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro releases on October 30

The iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max version of Resident Evil Village releases on October 30th.

Capcom says that the game will cost $39.99 USD (about $52 CAD), $10 USD (approximately $13.47 CAD) more than the $29.99 USD ($39.49 CAD). The Winters’ Expansion, which includes a story add-on, third-person mode and additional Mercenaries mode content, will also be available separately for $19.99 USD (about $26.92 CAD). Final Canadian pricing has not yet been confirmed.

Unfortunately, there’s no universal purchase with Resident Evil Village. This means that if you bought the macOS version of the game, you’ll still need to buy the iPhone or iPad edition. It’s also worth noting that Village will only run on the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, not the A16-powered iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus.

During Apple’s recent iPhone 15 reveal keynote, the tech giant boasted about the power of its new iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max A17 chip, stating that it can allow developers to create console-level experiences on its high-end iPhone. During the presentation, Apple showed off The Division Resurgence, Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more running on the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPad version of Resident Evil Village requires an iPad Pro with an M1 or later chip.

I spent a few hours playing Resident Evil Village on the iPhone 15 Pro and was impressed with the experience. The beta version of the game I played ran smoothly, and the graphics are impressive, although full of rampant aliasing. On the other hand, the touch controls are laughable because they cover nearly the entire screen. However, the game controlled great with the Xbox Series X’s gamepad.

For more on Resident Evil Village, check out Brad Shankar’s in-depth looks at the standard and PS VR2 versions of the game.

Via: Gematsu, IGN