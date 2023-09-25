Public Mobile rolls out free 5G network trial

Public Mobile is letting Canadians try its 5G service free for 15 days — sort of.

The trial period is only available to those who are activating a $40/30GB plan on Public’s 5G network. However, customers can cancel the plan before the 15-day period is up to avoid charges.

During the trial period, customers can access 10GB of data at 5G speeds (up to 250mbps), unlimited Canada-wide calls and messaging, and unlimited international texts.

The $40 plan is the cheapest 5G plan that Public Mobile is offering at this time. Once customers have used the allocated 30GB 5G data, they have access to unlimited data at reduced speeds (maximum 512Kbps).

The plan also includes a free eSIM for a limited time.

The trial is only available to new customers and doesn’t apply to residents of Québec. More information is availabile on Public Mobile’s website.