Here’s why Apple’s USB-C AirPods Pro support lossless audio with the Vision Pro

When Apple revealed its new 2nd-Gen USB-C AirPods Pro, the tech giant also confirmed that the new wireless earbuds support lossless audio in its upcoming Vision Pro virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset.

But until now, it’s been unclear why only the wireless earbuds support the feature and not the Lightning 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro. According to a recent interview with Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of sensing and connectivity, on Brian Tong’s YouTube channel, this is because the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro support 5GHz wireless, allowing for lower latency and less interference.

The original 2nd-Gen AirPods’ H2 chip only features 2.4GHz, while the new USB-C version offers both wireless bands via its chip. According to Apple, the 5GHz connection allows the AirPods Pro to support lossless audio on the Vision Pro.

Apple’s Vision Pro will launch early next year in the United States. It’s unclear when or if the headset will make its way to Canada.

