Amazon Prime Video will introduce ads in Canada in 2024

Following in Netflix, Disney+ and Crave’s footsteps, Amazon will introduce ads to Prime Video sometime in 2024.

The information was first shared by Variety, and later confirmed by Amazon, according to MobileSyrup contributor Steve Vegvari.

According to Variety, the company is looking to run up to four minutes of ads per hour to generate more revenue from its subscriber base and compete with other streaming services that have already launched ad-supported tiers. Amazon will roll out ads in phases, starting with Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and Australia in late 2024.

UPDATE: Amazon Prime Video Canada has confirmed with me that it is "not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership." An ad-free option and pricing will come at a later date. https://t.co/4SOd20ojxg — Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) September 22, 2023

However, unlike some of its rivals, Amazon will not offer a cheaper subscription option for those who are willing to watch ads. Instead, it will reportedly charge an extra $2.99 USD (around $4.02 CAD) per month for those who want to keep their ad-free experience, which might not work in the company’s favour.

In a statement given to iPhone in Canada, Amazon said it will share the price of that ad-free option later. Current subscribers will be notified several weeks before ads are introduced with more information on the ad-free option.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Source: iPhone in Canada