Amazon reveals new Echo Frames with improved audio, battery life

Amazon announced a version of its Echo Frames smart glasses at its recent hardware launch event.

The new smart glasses feature six hours of battery life, giving the glasses roughly 40 percent longer playback than their predecessor. They are also capable of connecting to two audio sources at once.

The new Echo Frames are designed to even out audio quality, providing more balance and less distortion. They also feature new speech-processing technology that improves word recognition for commands.

Design-wise, the new Echo Frames will be available with seven different frame styles that cover everything from prescription, blue light, waterproof and sunglasses lenses.

Amazon’s new Echo Frames will start at $269.99 USD (roughly $362.17 CAD). There’s currently no official release date, but customers can sign up to be notified when the glasses become available.

There’s also no Canadian pricing or availability information, but we’ve contacted Amazon for more information. It’s unlikely the new Echo Frames will release in Canada.

Image credit: Amazon (Screenshot)