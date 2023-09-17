Are you buying Apple’s new iPhone 15?

Apple has finally revealed the USB-C-touting iPhone 15 series, and while not much has changed compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 line, there are a few improvements.

You can check out our full iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro comparisons, but here’s a quick overview: the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are pretty similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro models introduce a new titanium design, an Action button and 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. While they still lack a telephoto camera, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic chip and the ‘Dynamic Island.’

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max feature the A17 Pro Bionic, and the Pro Max offers a new 5x zoom telephoto.

There’s also a minor price hike in Canada across the entire iPhone 15 series. Last year’s base model iPhones started at $1,099 and $1,249, respectively. As for the Pro models, the story is much the same. The 128GB iPhone 15 Pro sets you back $1,449. The 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts with 256GB of storage at $1,749. Last year’s Pro models started at $1,399 and $1,699 for the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With all of this in mind, do you plan to buy one of Apple’s new iPhone 15 smartphones?

