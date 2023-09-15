Samsung S23 FE leaked in ‘Green’ and ‘Lavender’ colour variants

Samsung’s Fan Edition model is reportedly returning this quarter, and unsurprisingly, official-looking handset images have leaked, showing off the smartphone in several colour options.

The image posted on MSPowerUser shows the phone in ‘Green’ and ‘Lavender’ colour options alongside the typical ‘Cream’ and ‘Phantom Black.’ Reportedly, there will also be ‘Graphite’ and ‘Lime’ options as well.

Previous rumours point to the handset featuring an Exynos 2200 chipset, 128GB/256GB storage versions, a 4,500mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and more.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil this handset, but a previous rumour points to Q3, which means any time now.

Image Credit: MSPowerUser

Source: MSPowerUser