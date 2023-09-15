iPhone 15 series offers battery size, not battery life upgrade

At its ‘Wonderlust’ event earlier this week, Apple unveiled its latest flagship iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Up until release date, we had only ever heard rumours about the new flagships’ battery capacity. That didn’t change much, as Apple never details the iPhones’ battery size at its events. All it says is that the iPhone offers ‘all-day battery life.’

What Apple wouldn’t reveal has now been shared by a Chinese regulatory database.

Via the unnamed Chinese regulatory database, all iPhone 15 models have a bigger battery than their iPhone 14 counterparts.

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh – 2.1 percent increase

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh – 1.3 percent increase

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,20 0mAh

iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274 mAh – 2.3 percent increase

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh – 2.2 percent increase

However, despite featuring bigger batteries, the iPhone 15 series does not seem to offer longer battery life than the iPhone 14 series. According to Apple’s website, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus can last for up to 20 hours and 25 hours of video playback, respectively, while the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max can last for up to 23 hours and 29 hours of video playback respectively. These are the exact figures as the iPhone 14 series.

It’s likely the increased battery size is mainly used to power the new features and components of the devices, such as the higher-resolution cameras, the faster processors, and the brighter displays.

The iPhone 15 series is available to pre-order now, and will be available starting September 22nd.

Source: MySmartPrice