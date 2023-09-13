WD now sells SSD upgrades for the Steam Deck and ROG Ally

Western Digital has revealed the WD_Black SN770M, an M.2 2230 SSD built for handheld gaming devices.

This means that you can use it to upgrade the SSD on portable PC handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. The SN770M SSDs will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options.

WD says the SN770M drive has a sequential read performance of 5,150MB/s and a sequential write performance of 4,900MB/s, which are both pretty speedy.

WD offering these dedicated SSD upgrade drives is particularly noteworthy since M.2 2230 drives aren’t commonly available in the consumer space. Instead, you’ll generally find them in laptops from the likes of Microsoft and Dell, although other companies like Corsair have been selling them as well.

All three drives are sold on WD’s website. In Canada, you can currently order the 500 GB and 1TB models for $114.99 and $179.99, respectively, although the $339.99 2TB option is listed but unavailable at the time of writing.

Via: Digital Trends