Toronto-made Tribeca Games selection The Big Con comes to PlayStation

Toronto-based indie developer Mighty Yell has released its acclaimed adventure game, The Big Con, on PlayStation consoles.

The game debuted on Xbox consoles and PC in 2021, with a Nintendo Switch port following in 2022. With the August 31st PS4 and PS5 launch, The Big Con is now available on all major platforms. The Big Con follows a con artist teenager in the ’90s who goes on a trip across America to make enough money to pay her mother’s loan sharks.

From Lisbon to Las Venganza… 🌽➡️🎰 The Big Con: EVERYWHERE The Big Con is available NOW on PS4/PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S and PC… get your grift on, WHEREVER you play!https://t.co/o6LxU5fk6i#TheBigCon #indiegames #Everywhere pic.twitter.com/7MUYddN29q — Mighty Yell ✨A Knight in the Attic Available Now ✨ (@MightyYell) August 31, 2023

Besides being a Canadian title, The Big Con is notable for being on the selections in the first-ever Tribeca Games Spotlight in 2021, a video game-focused event put on by the Tribeca Film Festival. Impressively, it was one of eight selections from around the world. Oh, and did we mention Rockapella, the a capella group behind the theme for Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, did an equally catchy piece for The Big Con?

We reviewed The Big Con in 2021 and thoroughly enjoyed it. You can buy the PlayStation version of the title — called ‘Grift of the Year Edition’ (includes a new mini-game and bonus quests and collectibles) — for $19.99 here.

To celebrate the launch, Mighty Yell has also teamed up with Comic Controllers to give away five special edition controllers inspired by the game.

Meanwhile, Mighty Yell’s latest game, the VR adventure puzzler Knight in the Attic, has been available on Meta Quest and Quest 2 since April.

Image credit: Mighty Yell