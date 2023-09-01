Chromebook users can get three months of Nvidia GeForce Now for free

Nvidia and Google are currently offering a promotion for the former’s cloud gaming service.

Google’s Chromebook users in Canada can now claim a three-month membership of Nvidia GeForce Now’s priority membership at no cost.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now lets you stream games from the cloud to your Chromebook, without any downloads or installations. With the priority membership, Chromebook users would be able to access GeForce Now for up to six hours per session, and play titles at up to 1080p and 60FPS.

The subscription to GeForce Now Priority normally costs $12.99/month, or $64.99/six months. With the Chromebook perk, you’re essentially getting $38.97 worth of subscriptions for free.

To claim the offer, visit the Chromebook perks page and follow the instructions. You’ll need to create a GeForce NOW account and download the app from the Google Play Store.

Additionally, those who own an Acer Chromebook 516 GE, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, or a Lenovo Ideapad gaming Chromebook can claim three months of GeForce Now’s Ultimate membership, which gives users exclusive access to RTX 4080 servers, extended eight-hour session length, and gaming at up to 4K resolution and 120FPS.

The subscription to GeForce Now Ultimate normally costs $24.99/month, or $129.99/six months. With the Chromebook perk, you’re essentially getting $74.97 worth of subscriptions for free.

Check out both the perks here.

Source: Google