Lucky Mobile and Chatr Mobile roll out matching 24GB data bonuses

Lucky Mobile and Chatr Mobile are offering matching bonus data deals.

Bell-owned Lucky Mobile is offering 24GB of bonus data a month for 12 months on plans starting at $45/month.

The deal is available on the $50/14GB and $70/24GB 3G plans. It’s also available on the following 4G plans: $45/9GB, $55/14GB, and $75/24GB.

The deal is only available for new activations. Customers are required to register for automatic payments to get the bonus.

Chatr Mobile is also offering a similar deal, upping the data from its previous 20GB bonus offer.

The deal applies to the following 4G plans: $45/5GB, $55/10GB, $65/15GB, and $75/20GB.

The bonus is only available on new activations. The deal at both carriers expires on September 11th.

Unlike Lucky Mobile, Chatr is also offering bonus data (albeit a lower amount) on some of its cheaper plans. 4GB of bonus data a month for 12 months is availabile on its $35/1GB and $40/2.5GB 4G plans.

The bonus also applies to the following plans on Chatr’s 3G network: $30/1GB, $35/2.5GB, $40/5GB, and $50/10GB.

No expiration date is listed for this offer, which states it’s available for a “limited time only.”

Source: Lucky Mobile, Chatr Mobile