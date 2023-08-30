Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in September 2023

Sony has revealed the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in September.

Leading the pack is last year’s Saints Row reboot; the open-world action-adventure game is available on both PS4 and PS5.

Next up is Black Desert — Traveler Edition, a PS4 open-world fantasy MMO RPG, another open-world PS4 game but one that features first-person shooting and survival elements.

All three games will be available to claim through PS Plus from September 5th to October 2nd.

The latest PS Plus games reveal comes alongside the announcement that the cost of PS Plus is increasing worldwide in September. In the meantime, though, PS Plus Essential is priced at $69.99/year.

A breakdown of this month’s PS Plus games, which include Canadian-made Sea of Stars (on Extra and Premium tiers), can be found here.

Image credit: Deep Silver

Source: PlayStation