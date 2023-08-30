The price of PlayStation Plus is going up in September

Sony has announced that the cost of PlayStation Plus will increase globally on September 6th.

The news was buried at the bottom of a blog post revealing September’s free PS Plus Essential games. Effective September 6th, the cost of all three PS Plus memberships will increase as follows:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription — $79.99 USD (about $108 CAD), up from $59.99 USD

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription — $134.99 USD (about $182 CAD), up from $99.99 USD

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription — $159.99 USD (about $216 CAD), up from $119.99 USD

Specific Canadian pricing wasn’t provided in the blog post, so we’ve reached out to PlayStation for more information and will update this story once a response has been received. For context, the current Canadian prices of these 12-month memberships are $69.99 (Essential), $114.99 (Extra) and $139.99 (Premium).

“This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” says Sony of the reason for the price changes. The company says the new 12-month prices still offer a “discounted rate” compared to the one- and three-month options.

Additionally, Sony notes that current 12-month subscribers will not see the price increase reflected until their next renewal date which falls on or after November 6th.

The PS Plus price increase comes after Xbox hiked the costs of its own Game Pass service in July. Nintendo’s closest equivalent to these services, Switch Online, hasn’t yet gone up in price.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation