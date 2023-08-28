Apple’s iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might come in mint green colour

Although Apple hasn’t released an official date, all signs point to the Cupertino tech giant unveiling the iPhone 15 series on September 12th. And with the approaching announcement, more leaks about the iPhone 15 line are trickling out.

The most recent leak from @MajinBuOfficial and @Uredditor indicates that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will launch in a light green colour, which Apple will likely call ‘Mint.’ A rumour from last week mentioned some of the colour variants that the iPhone 15 series will feature, including green and blue. One of these colours could potentially be the rumoured new ‘Mint’ variant.

The rumour goes on to say that the iPhone 15 will come in pink/rose gold/ blush gold (some form of pink-gold mix), green, blue, yellow, orange (although possibly not), and a form of black.

The iPhone 15 series could receive the green color. A mockup of this color was also made. It looks like it will be very similar to the green already seen on the iPhone 12 series. pic.twitter.com/8MI8kJciw6 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 28, 2023

This wouldn’t be a completely new colour variant, as the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini that released in early 2021 was also available in ‘Green.’

Other rumours point to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max costing $100 to $200 USD (about $135 – $267 CAD) more than their predecessors, a switch from Lightning to USB-C and the Dynamic Island coming to the entire iPhone 15 line.

Source: @MajinBu Via: Android Headlines