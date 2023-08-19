Big Three lend aid to those impacted by wildfires in B.C. and Northwest Territories

Rogers, Bell and Telus are lending hands to those impacted by wildfires in B.C. and Northwest Territories.

Rogers says that it will support the Canadian Red Cross relief efforts by launching a text-to-donate and will match up to $50,000 until the end of August.

You can make a $5 donation by texting the word ROGERS to 20222. Roger will also waive Canadian long-distance, SMS and data overage charges for Rogers and Fido customers from August 18th to 31st.

Telus says that its lending 50GB data top-ups so that evacuated customers can stay connected with loved ones. The B.C.-base carrier also provides a free 24/7 Telus Health community crisis hotline and donates to the United Way Northwest Territories.

Further, it will support evacuees by offering disaster kits to evacuation centres with essential items like bandages, USB car chargers and highlights.

You can donate to 41010 to give $20 to Telus Friendly Future Foundation to help support relief efforts.

Bell hasn’t mentioned any assistance to those in B.C. yet but is assisting those in Northwest Territories. Bell says it will give eligible customers in Northwest Territories an extra 50GB of data between August 19th and September 8th.

The carrier is working with Northwestel and other network partners and says it’s ready to deploy technicians and equipment to repair cellular sites and deploy generators.

Bell has also listed service areas impacted by the fires.

Wireless services may be impacted in the following areas:

Jean Marie River

Hay River

Fort Smith

Fort Resolution

Enterprise

Tsiigehtchic

Inuvik

Aklavik

Tuktoyaktuk

TV, internet and Voice may be impacted in the following areas: