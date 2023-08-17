Samsung unveils Freestyle Gen 2 projector with game streaming support

Samsung has announced The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub.

The new Freestyle projector introduces cloud gaming support with improved performance. With the addition of the Gaming Hub, users can access a variety of game streaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming (via Xbox Game Pass), Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and the retro-focused Antstream Arcade. Altogether, the Gaming Hub has a catalogue of nearly 3,000 games across these services.

All of this is displayed through a Full High Definition (1080×1920 resolution) that can be projected at different angles via a cradle stand. The digital screen can range from 30 to 100 inches.

Besides games, you can also mirror content from your smartphone using the SmartThings app, and Samsung says the Freestyle’s ‘Smart Calibration’ feature will automatically upgrade the picture with the appropriate colour, exposure and picture quality.

The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub is available for pre-order on Samsung’s website from now until August 30th. It costs $799.99 USD (about $1080 CAD). A free UP55-rated water and dust-resistant case will be included with all orders (a $59.99 USD/roughly $81 CAD value).

We’ve reached out to Samsung for confirmation on exact Canadian pricing and will update this story once a response has been received.

Image credit: Samsung