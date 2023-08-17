Netflix’s DVD service will end with up to 10 bonus discs for subscribers

Streaming giant Netflix, which started its original DVD business back in 1998, is finally shutting down the mailing service.

It was announced earlier this year that the service’s final DVDs will be shipped out on September 29th. Now, the company has said that it will send up to 10 bonus discs to its loyal subscribers before it shuts down the mail rental business for good.

As shared on Reddit by user u/warning2u, via The Verge, Netflix is sending emails to some customers letting them know that they can claim 10 bonus copies. “If you click below by August 29th, you could find up to 10 extra discs in your mailbox. These finale discs will be sent out on September 29th, our very last shipping day. You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox,” reads the email.

It’s worth noting that neither the service nor the 10 DVD promotion is available in Canada.

The surprise discs will be a fun way to celebrate the end of an era, as the DVD service has been running for 25 years.

In other Netflix-related news, the company is testing cloud gaming on TVs, PCs, and Macs in Canada. Read more about it here.

Source: Reddit u/warning2u Via: The Verge