Google will start notifying users if their extension was removed

Google Chrome extensions are notorious for being available to use one day and unavailable on the next.

The company, with Chrome 117 in September, will let users know when an extension that they have installed is no longer available in the Chrome store.

In a blog post, Oliver Dunk, Developer Relations Engineer for Chrome Extensions, explains that there are three main reasons why an extension might be removed:

The extension has been unpublished by the developer.

The extension has been taken down for violating Chrome Web Store policy.

The item was marked as malware.

Users will not receive a notification if extension developers have been given time to address a possible violation.

The notification will appear under the “Privacy and security” section of the settings page, as seen in the screenshot below:

If the extension hasn’t been removed due to malware, users have the option to remove the extension or hide the warning and keep the extension installed.

Learn more about the update here.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Google