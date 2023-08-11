Public Mobile now supports eSIM for new and existing customers

Telus-owned Public Mobile announced on August 11th that it was expanding eSIM availability to existing subscribers.

Public launched eSIM support alongside its 5G plans back in May, but until now, eSIM was only available to new customers. Now it’s available to all Public customers.

Alongside the announcement, Public provided a bunch of information about eSIM activation, transitioning from a physical SIM to an eSIM, and more.

While the change is definitely good, there are still some major issues with Public’s eSIM support. For one, as several Public community members pointed out, Public charges existing customers for eSIM, but not new customers. Moreover, Public doesn’t appear to support transferring eSIMs between phones.

Image credit: Public Mobile

Source: Public Mobile