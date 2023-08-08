Netflix launches Game Controller app for playing games on your TV

Netflix is pushing hard with its gaming add-ons and has now launched an app that lets you control games on your TV.

TechCrunch spotted the new app, which is available for free on the App Store for iPhones. It doesn’t appear to be on the Google Play Store yet, however.

The ‘Netflix Game Controller’ app will allow people to play games on their TV with the controller. According to the app’s description, the “Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device.”

It’s currently unclear how it all works and which platforms will support it. For example, it’s not clear if you’d need to use the Game Controller with a specific version of Netflix, such as the Netflix app on Apple TV, or if it’d work with any version of Netflix, such as the app on a smart TV powered by Roku or Android TV. Moreover, it’s not clear which Netflix games will be available on the big screen.

Netflix has a surprisingly varied library of games available, although so far, they’re almost exclusively mobile titles you can access on your phone using your Netflix subscription. The company has previously talked about going beyond mobile games — this Game Controller app could be the first step in that direction.

Source: TechCrunch