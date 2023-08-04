Elon Musk’s AI project has replaced ChatGPT on AI.com

Users looking to use ChatGPT via the AI.com website will now be greeted by Elon Musk’s brainchild, X.ai, as the project has seemingly taken over the AI.com domain.

Back in February 2023, OpenAI had control of AI.com, meaning that users were met with a redirect to ChatGPT when attempting to access the site. Now, it appears that X.Ai has the honours, with AI.com redirecting to X.ai.

Although a simple domain change is fairly common, two-letter .com domain changes are anything but. They also carry the possibility of including a steep price point, with OpenAI’s previous acquisition being ballparked at somewhere close to IT.com’s $3.8 million from the previous year.

With the popularity of artificial intelligence skyrocketing in recent times, who knows how much X.ai would have had to fork over for the AI.com title?

This comes shortly after the decision was made to redirect X.com to the social media platform that was once Twitter.

Although Musk is generally outspoken about his business plans online, there is nothing to date that explains the move to purchase the domain. Perhaps it’s just another step in Musk’s plan to expand into the AI space (which we all know starts with a clever website re-direct.)

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: AI.com Via: TechCrunch