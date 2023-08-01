8BitDo announces NES-inspired retro mechanical keyboard

8BitDo has announced a new mechanical keyboard that’s inspired by Nintendo’s NES and Famicon consoles from the ’80s.

The Retro Mechanical Keyboard works in both wired and wireless modes, offers custom key mapping, and includes two giant red buttons. The keyboard works with Android and Windows. There’s an aluminum plate; there are volume nobs and 87 keys.

There’s also a classic power status LED, hot-swappable keys, and a magnetic adapter compartment.

The keyboard costs $99 USD ($130.56 CAD), and starts shopping on September 20th. If you purchase it straight from 8BitDo the keyboard will come to Canada.

Source: 8BitDo