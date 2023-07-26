Snapchat’s custom AR lenses allow World Cup fans to show their support

Snapchat has rolled out several new tools to let fans get closer to the Women’s World Cup experience.

This included global AR lenses for every country participating in the World Cup.

Snapcahtters can access this by looking through the “Across the Globe” lens. All of these lenses were produced by female creators at the XR design company VideOrbit Studio.

There’s also a new lens that incorporates the FIFA Fancestry quiz, an online quiz that helps people pick a team that best matches their personality.

Users can take their support further by dressing their Bitmoji avatars in the football kits that support their team.

Snapchat has also rolled out a list of content for the cup, including a show hosted by Togethxr. The twice-weekly program will appear on the stories page and cover all things related to the game.

A filter highlighting Canada’s team features red and white confetti and the text “Go Team Canada!”

With Canada’s recent win against Ireland, and the upcoming game against Australia, now is definitely the best time for Canadians to get in the spirit through Snapchat. Learn more on how to watch the tournament here.

