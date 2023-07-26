The first electric flying car will hit U.S. dealerships sometime in 2026

Slowly but surely, flying cars are becoming a reality.

Alef Aeronautic, a company that has received legal approval in the U.S. for its first electric flying car, has already secured 2,500 pre-orders for the vehicle. The flying car will reportedly be called the ‘Model A.’

As shared by Electrek, the Model A will also be available at some U.S. dealerships, making it the first time a modern aircraft vehicle with vertical takeoff capabilities will be sold through a car dealership.

Model A is a two-seater vehicle that can also drive on roads, in addition to being able to take off and land vertically. It has a driving range of 200 miles and a flying range of 110 miles.

The flying Model A will reportedly start production in late 2025 and cost $300,000 USD (roughly $396,610 CAD). Deliveries will follow shortly after, so sometime in 2026 is a conservative guess.

Tim Draper, a venture capitalist known for his early investment in Tesla, has invested in Alef to the tune of roughly $3 million USD (roughly $3.9 million CAD).

“We’re excited to see such strong initial demand for the Alef flying car. We’re thankful for the notes of gratitude and inspiration we received with some of the pre-orders. We still have a road to go before starting deliveries, but where we’re going, we don’t need roads,” said Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny.

Apart from the Model A, Alef is also planning to launch a four-person sedan called “Model Z” in 2035, which will have a flying range of over 300 miles and a driving range of 220 miles. The Model Z will reportedly be much cheaper than the Model A. It will start at $35,000 USD ($46,000 CAD).

Development for the Model A has been underway since 2015. We are not certain yet if driving the vehicle would require a special license or a full pilot license. It’s also unclear if it would be allowed to take off and land anywhere, or if there would be designated spots or plane runways for the vehicle to take off and land.

