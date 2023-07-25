Huawei’s James Bond-like Watch Buds are now available in Canada

Huawei’s Watch Buds are now available in Canada for $689.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and Canada Computers — though Best Buy and Canada Computers don’t have the Watch Buds on their websites yet.

The Watch Buds smartwatch come with dual earbuds inside the smartwatch. This is an interesting feature you’d never think would be included in a smartwatch, but once you push the magnetic lock, it instantly pops up, revealing two earbuds.

I’ve been using the Watch Buds for the last few days and have found this to be a really cool way to always have your earbuds on you without needing to carry an extra case.

The earbuds offer easy-to-use audio playback allowing users to pause and play their music with a few taps.

The smartwatch also features sleep and SpO2 detection, professional heart rate atrial fibrillation screening, sleep apnea screening and more.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Huawei