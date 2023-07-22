Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [July 17-23]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

A whole lot of Degrassi

Back to school we go. Revisit the iconic Canadian series and stream the largest collection of Degrassi Generations now on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/VXYbNDMWOW — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) July 19, 2023

Nearly 500 episodes of various Degrassi shows come to Prime Video on July 18th in what Amazon says is “most seasons of Degrassi available in one place for Canadians.”

This includes:

Degrassi Junior High (Seasons 1-3)

Degrassi High (Seasons 1-2)

Degrassi High: School’s Out (film)

Degrassi: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-14)

Degrassi Talks (Season 1)

Degrassi Unscripted (Season 1)

The Kids of Degrassi Street (Season 1)

Fans of the iconic Canadian media franchise can check out all the newly added shows on Prime Video here.

Apple TV+

Stephen Curry: Underrated [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: July 21st, 2023

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes

Peter Nicks (The Force) directs this documentary about Stephen Curry’s rise from undersized college player to four-time NBA champion.

Stream Stephen Curry: Underrated here.

Crave

Downey’s Dream Cars

HBO Max release date: June 22nd to July 6th

Crave release date: July 20th, 2023 (all episodes)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (41 to 51 minutes each)

Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man) works with experts to restore six classic cars from his own collection.

Stream Downey’s Dream Cars here.

Minx (Season 2)

Crave release date: July 21st, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around half an hour each)

Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx’s explosive success.

Minx was created by Ellen Rapoport (Desperados) and stars Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary), Michael Angarano (This is Us), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) and Jake Johnson (New Girl).

Stream Minx here.

Missing

Theatrical release date: January 20th, 2023

Crave release date: July 21st, 2023

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

When her mother goes missing on a vacation with her new boyfriend, June launches an international investigation to find her.

Missing was directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson (Searching) and stars Storm Reid (Euphoria), Nia Long (Boyz n the Hood), Joaquim de Almeida (24) and Ken Leung (Lost).

It’s worth noting that Missing is part of the “screenlife” genre, meaning the entire film is told through the screens of electronics like laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Stream Missing here.

Superpowered: The DC Story

Crave release date: July 20th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (53 to 55 minutes each)

Directed by Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena (The Imagineering Story) and narrated by Rosario Dawson (the voice of Wonder Woman in multiple DC projects), this docuseries explores the 85-year history of DC Comics across print, film, television and more.

Some of the interviewees include Peacemaker creator and current DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, DC chief creative officer Jim Lee, “Arrowverse” mastermind Greg Berlanti and Batman producer Michael Uslan.

Stream Superpowered: The DC Story here.

Disney+

The Bear (Season 2)

Hulu release date: June 23rd, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: July 19th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (25 minutes to 1 hour, 6 minutes each)

Carmy struggles to keep everything together while dealing with the impossible timeline demanded by his new loan arrangements with Uncle Jimmy.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy) and stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) and Ayo Edibiri (Big Mouth).

Stream The Bear here.

Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 21st, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi comedy-mystery

Runtime: 2 hours

An unlikely trio uncovers a government cloning conspiracy.

They Cloned Tyrone was co-written and directed by Juel Taylor (Creed II) and stars Jamie Foxx (Ray), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) and John Boyega (Star Wars series).

Stream They Cloned Tyrone here.

Paramount+

Special Ops: Lioness [Paramount Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: July 23rd, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Spy thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

The CIA appoints a marine to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist to prevent the next 9/11.

Special Ops: Lioness was created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and stars Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy), Toronto’s Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption).

Stream Special Ops: Lioness here.

