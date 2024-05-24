Get insane deals like $1,500 off a recliner during Best Buy’s Accessory Sale

Best Buy Canada is having another sale, this time on accessories that help you get the most out of your favourite tech. Whether that’s a thumpin’ new sound bar to get the best audio experience with your kick-ass TV, a stylish smartwatch to pair with your smartphone, or the perfect pair of headphones to listen to your favourite tunes, Best Buy has it all.

Best Buy’s Accessory Sale runs until May 30th. Check out the best offers below:

Save $110 on the Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers – $1,499.99

Save $100 on the Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – $99.99

Save $350 on the JBL Bar 700 620-Watt 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $899.99

Save $130 on the JBL Quantum In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Gaming Headphones – $99.99

Save $1,540 on the Haven Leather Power Home Theater Recliner – $659.99

Save $200 on the Sony HTA7000 500-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar – $1,299.99

Save $80 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro – $179.99

Save $70 on the Sony SRS-XE300 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – $199.99

Save $100 on the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB 200MB/s SDXC Memory Card – $39.99

Save $63 on the SanDisk Extreme Plus 64GB 200MB/s microSD Memory Card – $16.99

Save $210 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch – $349.99

Save $130 on the Google Pixel Watch (GPS) 40mm Matte Black Stainless Steel Case with Obsidian Active Band – $249.99

Save $42 on the Backbone One PlayStation Gaming Controller for iOS – $97.99

Save $20 on the Razer Kishi V2 Gaming Controller for Android – $109.99

You can find more deals from Best Buy’s Accessory Sale here.

Header image credit: Best Buy