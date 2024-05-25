Telecom news roundup: A Loblaws deal with Rogers, Bell and Freedom in Manitoba [May 18-24]

It was a fairly quiet week for Canadian telecom, but there was still some notable news. Here’s what you need to know:

Pricing and deals

Koodo increased its $44/mo plan to 50GB of data.

Freedom Mobile expanded to Manitoba with a 50% discount on one plan as an introductory offer.

Infrastructure

Telus announced plans to invest $24 billion to improve its network in Ontario.

A report on broadband experience said Rogers led overall, but Bell was best in fibre.

Quebecor’s CEO called on the federal government to intervene in a deal between Loblaws and Glentel, owned by Rogers and Bell, that would see Freedom ousted from the grocery chain’s The Mobile Shop.

You can find last week’s roundup here.

Header image credit: Shutterstock