What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late July 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the second half of July. Highlights include the narrative cooking game Venba (Toronto’s Visai Games) and platformer Celeste (Vancouver’s Extremely OK Games).

See below for the full list:

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 18th

Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 18th

The Cave (Cloud and Console) — July 18th

Maquette (Console and PC) — July 19th

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 20th

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 20th

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — July 25th

Venba (Console and PC) — July 31st

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 1st

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on July 31st:

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expeditions: Rome (PC)

Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As of a recent price increase, a standard Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC costs $12.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. A new Game Pass membership, Core, will launch in September and replace Xbox Live Gold.

Image credit: Visai Games

Source: Xbox