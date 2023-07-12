Save up to 54 percent on memory, storage during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is still going strong on its second day with tons of deals. Those looking to upgrade their storage game have plenty of options to pick from with deals on storage drives and memory cards from Samsung, Western Digital, Seagate and more.
Below are some highlights — you can view all the storage deals here.
- Save 30 percent on Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD cards – $13.97 (usually $19.99)
- Save 21 percent on Western Digital 16TB Elements Desktop External hard drive – $292.99 (usually $369.54)
- Save 23 percent on Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD – $99.97 (regular $129.99)
- Save 29 percent on 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S – $194.74 (regular $274.99)
- Save 48 percent on Samsung 980 Pro SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe – $74.97 (regular $144.99)
- Save 31 percent on Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD card – $44.97 (regular $64.99)
- Save 39 percent on Samsung Evo Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD – $69.97 (regular $114.97)
- Save 34 percent on Samsung 870 Evo 4TB SSD – $249.97 (regular $379.97)
- Save 54 percent on Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM 32GB – $113.99 (regular $249.99)
