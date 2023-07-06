Pokémon Sleep opens pre-registration on Google Play, no release date yet

Though we still don’t have an official release date for Pokémon Sleep, pre-registration has opened on Google Play for fans who want to be first through the door. The app was announced back in 2019 and is expected to release this summer.

At its core, Pokémon Sleep is a sleep-tracking app. These are usually marketed with a health-and-wellness spin by companies like Fitbit, with its Sleep Profiles. After all, good sleep is critical to physical and mental health. Pokemon, on the other hand, has decided to gamify the experience.

As you sleep, your Snorlax (a Pokémon well-known for its love of food and naps) earns Drowsy Power. You earn 100 points (the maximum) when you get eight and a half hours of sleep. Then, when you wake up, Pokémon flock to your Snorlax based on its Drowsy Power.

In addition to tracking the duration of your rest, Pokémon Sleep monitors your “sleep type” and assigns one of three to you: ‘Dozing,’ ‘Snoozing,’ or ‘Slumbering. ‘You might be a Dozer one night and a Snoozer the next. The type of sleep you have affects the species of Pokemon that you wake up to.

Pokemon Sleep will also be compatible with the new Pokémon Go Plus + accessory, a small circular device with a single button in the center that goes on sale on July 14th, 2o23. In Pokemon Sleep, it can be used to track your sleep so you don’t have to leave your phone on the bed. You’ll also see a special Pikachu in a nightcap in the app. In Pokemon Go, the accessory allows you to automatically throw PokéBalls and catch Pokémon as you walk around, without needing to keep checking your phone. If you spin PokéStops, the Pokémon Go Plus + sends extra berries to Pokémon Sleep.

You can check out the introductory Pokémon Sleep video below:

Pokémon Sleep will be available for iOS and Android. You can pre-register in the Google Play Store. Pre-registration is not currently available for iOS users.

Image credit: @PokemonNewsUK

Source: The Pokemon Company