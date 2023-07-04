Valve strives to balance AI innovation and compliance on Steam

Recently, reports surfaced regarding Steam banning games made with AI art from its platform. Now, Valve, Steam’s parent company, has come out and offered some clarification.

Last week, the digital storefront banned some titles and revealed to developers that it “cannot ship games for which the developer does not have all of the necessary rights,” and that it can not display games that are made by “utilizing AI tech.”

In a statement given to IGN, Valve confirmed that it is still getting used to the AI wave and that it doesn’t necessarily want to discourage developers from using AI tech. It says its primary focus is to ensure that developers have the rights to the AI-generated assets that they are using in-game.

“We are continuing to learn about AI, the ways it can be used in game development, and how to factor it in to our process for reviewing games submitted for distribution on Steam. Our priority, as always, is to try to ship as many of the titles we receive as we can,” said Valve.

The company added, “The introduction of AI can sometimes make it harder to show a developer has sufficient rights in using AI to create assets, including images, text, and music. In particular, there is some legal uncertainty relating to data used to train AI models. It is the developer’s responsibility to make sure they have the appropriate rights to ship their game.”

Valve said that it is working through ways to integrate games with AI content into its existing review policies. Further, while the company’s app-submission credit fee is usually non-refundable, it will offer a refund for any user whose app or game was rejected/removed due to the AI content rule.

Source: IGN