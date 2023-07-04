Bluesky reports ‘record-high traffic’ amid Elon Musk’s Twitter limits

Elon Musk’s latest questionable Twitter action appears to be followed by a growth in support for its competitor.

As CNBC report, Bluesky said it had “record-high traffic” on Saturday after Musk tweeted the company would limit the number of posts users would see.

Musk changed these figures several times on Saturday; at one point, he said verified users could see 10,000 tweets daily. Unverified users will see 1,oo0, and new unverified users will see 500.

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Twitter saw users turning to Bluesky, CNBC reports. A project launched by former Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky currently has about 50,000 users. Users can only access the platform through an invite.

On Saturday, the company said it experienced “some degraded performance as a result of record-high traffic.” The issues were resolved on Sunday.

Source: CNBC