Here’s what Google Pixel Tablet’s refreshed Weather app looks like on phones

With the recent release of the Google Pixel Tablet, Google introduced a refreshed weather app with a modern look.

The revamped app makes better use of the large screen when compared to the original smartphone weather app.

Now, as shared by Android Police, and spotted in the Google News Telegram channel, Google might be planning to bring the refreshed look to smartphones as well.

A video showing what the new app looks like on a smartphone was shared on the channel. In the video, the app uses the Material Design 3 look, with rounded corners and a blue colour scheme.

It shows sections like ‘Hourly forecast,’ ’10-day forecast,’ Hourly details,’ ‘Daily conditions,’ and more. The section also contains information about wind speed, humidity, UV index, pressure, sunrise and sunset times, and more. It also has a dark mode that changes the app’s Light Blue tone to a darker one.

The new interface looks more polished and optimized for both large and small screens than the old one. However, it is not clear when Google will roll out this redesign to everyone.

Check out the redesigned weather app in action on a smartphone here.

Image credit: Google News Telegram channel

Source: Google News Telegram channel, Via: AndroidPolice