Pornhub wants the CRTC to exempt explicit adult content from streaming regulations

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is giving streaming platforms an opportunity to share why they shouldn’t be regulated under the Online Streaming Act.

In Pornhub’s case, it’s arguing against the commission regulating adult content that is “uniquely Canadian.”

“It should be plain to the commission that explicit adult content does not and is not intended to advance these important societal interests,” MindGeek, which operates Pornhub, said in a recent filing.

The Montreal-based company says leaving explicit adult websites out of the regulations will allow the CRTC to focus on the purpose of the act.

“Regulating adult websites, with a view to protecting Canadian culture, would run counter to the intention of the legislation and the purposes of the Broadcasting Act. It would require the CRTC to define and support ‘uniquely Canadian’ adult content.”

The filing states Pornhub is one of the most visited sites on the web.

The CRTC released its regulatory plan to govern the act in May, outlining several consultations where parties can submit comments. The Online Streaming Act, also known as Bill C-11, became law on April 27th.

Source: CRTC Via: National Post