CRTC releases regulatory plan to govern Online Streaming Act

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has shared its plans to govern the Online Streaming Act.

The act, which received royal assent late last month, allows the CRTC to subject streaming services to similar rules as traditional broadcasters.

The commission says it will launch public consultations to collect the views of Canadians and will focus on the framework over three phases.

The commission says the first phase will begin “in the coming days.” Phase two will begin in the fall, with a focus on tailoring requirements to different broadcasting services. The final phase, which focuses on implementing the framework, will take place sometime in late 2024, according to the CRTC’s website.

