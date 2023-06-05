Apple won’t bring the Vision Pro to Canada at launch

Apple’s Vision Pro will be available to purchase next year. But it’s unclear when, and if, the product will come to Canada.

Details of the much-anticipated headset were revealed at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). It allows users to see through it and is controlled using gestures. The product also has immersive ‘environments’ that change your surroundings.

Apple will make the product available “early next year” on its website and in U.S. retail stores with “more countries coming later next year,” Mike Rockwell told the audience. No specification was made on what countries these could possibly be.

The product starts at $3499 USD (roughly $4,700 CAD).

For all of our WWDC 2023 content, follow this link.