Samsung Z Flip 5’s outer screen could feature several optimized Google apps

This year, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly feature a larger outer display.

Leaks indicate the handset will sport a 3.4-inch Cover Screen. This is a lot bigger than the 1.9-inch panel on the Z Flip 4 but smaller than the 3.6-inch screen on the Moto Razr+.

A report from SamMobile indicates that the device will get optimized versions of notable apps like Google Maps, Google Messages and YouTube. The handset may also feature other apps optimized for the Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 external screen 720x748p 3.4”，305ppi pic.twitter.com/Gh8juw4Bmi — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 4, 2023

Samsung’s Keyboard will also be adapted for the foldable, which means you’ll be able to send text messages and voice-to-text when the device is folded. Most of Samsung’s apps will be optimized for the cover display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 are expected to be revealed at the end of July at Samsung’s Unpacked event held in South Korea./

Source: SamMobile