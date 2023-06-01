Motorola announces its new 2023 foldable family, Razr+ and Razr

After a month of leaks, Motorola has finally announced the Razr+ and Razr, its 2023 foldable lineup.
Moto Razr+
Moto Razr
Display
Main Screen: 6.9-inch FHD+ 165Hz display, (2640 x 1080) HDR10+ | Cover Screen: 3.6-inch pOLED Display (1066 x 1056)aa
Main Screen: 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, (2640 x 1080) HDR10+ | Cover Screen: 1.5-inch pOLED Display (1066 x 1056)aa
Processor
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1
RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
Storage
256GB
128GB
Dimensions (in.)
Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm | Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm
Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm
Weight
188.5g (Infinite Black, Glacier Blue) | 184.5g (Viva Magenta)
188.6g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, ultra-wide)
64-megapixel (f/1.7) + 13-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front Facing Camera
32-megapixel
32-megapixel
OS
Android 13
Android 13
Battery
3,800mAh
4,200mAh
Network Connectivity
GSM / HSPA / LTE/ 5G
LTE/5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Nano SIM
Launch Date
June 16, 2023
Misc
Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta
Colours: Sage Green; Vanilla Cream; Summer Lilac
Display
Moto Razr+
Main Screen: 6.9-inch FHD+ 165Hz display, (2640 x 1080) HDR10+ | Cover Screen: 3.6-inch pOLED Display (1066 x 1056)aa
Moto Razr
Main Screen: 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, (2640 x 1080) HDR10+ | Cover Screen: 1.5-inch pOLED Display (1066 x 1056)aa
Processor
Moto Razr+
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Moto Razr
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1
RAM
Moto Razr+
8GB of RAM
Moto Razr
8GB of RAM
Storage
Moto Razr+
256GB
Moto Razr
128GB
Dimensions (in.)
Moto Razr+
Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm | Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm
Moto Razr
Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm
Weight
Moto Razr+
188.5g (Infinite Black, Glacier Blue) | 184.5g (Viva Magenta)
Moto Razr
188.6g
Rear Facing Camera
Moto Razr+
12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, ultra-wide)
Moto Razr
64-megapixel (f/1.7) + 13-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front Facing Camera
Moto Razr+
32-megapixel
Moto Razr
32-megapixel
OS
Moto Razr+
Android 13
Moto Razr
Android 13
Battery
Moto Razr+
3,800mAh
Moto Razr
4,200mAh
Network Connectivity
Moto Razr+
GSM / HSPA / LTE/ 5G
Moto Razr
LTE/5G
Sensors
Moto Razr+
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Moto Razr
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Moto Razr+
Nano SIM
Moto Razr
Nano SIM
Launch Date
Moto Razr+
June 16, 2023
Moto Razr
Misc
Moto Razr+
Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta
Moto Razr
Colours: Sage Green; Vanilla Cream; Summer Lilac
Firstly, the Razr+ launches on June 16th online at Motorola Canada’s website and then on June 23rd at carriers. On Moto’s website, the phone will cost $1,299 CAD.
The other Razr currently doesn’t have a release date or pricing.
The handset features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Android 13. Further, it offers a large 3.6-inch pOLED display with a 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate on the outside. On the inside, there’s a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLEd display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.
The outer display is pretty cool because it offers a lot of functionality, such as full app usage, a full keyboard, a fun marble game called Marble Mayhem and more.
It also offers a 3,800mAh battery, 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging. Moreover, there’s a 12-megapixel primary shooter with a f/1.5 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 108-degree field of view. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
You can learn more about this handset in my hands-on; check it out.
The other Razr sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a smaller 1.5-inch OLED display. There’s also a 4,200mAh battery, a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
The handset features a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1, Android 13, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and more.