Open world Star Wars Outlaws revealed during Xbox Games Showcase

During Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, the tech giant officially revealed Ubisoft-owned Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars Outlaws, an upcoming open-world take on the iconic franchise.

Massive Entertainment is best known for Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and 2.

Unfortunately, the trailer seemed to be exclusively cinematic and we didn’t get a glimpse of actual gameplay. That said, Outlaws follows the journey of a woman protagonist played by Canadian Humberly Gonzalez.

Ubisoft revealed it has plans to show off a full gameplay walkthrough during its Ubisoft Forward event on June 11th.

Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024.

Image credit: Ubisoft