Nothing OS 2 will feature a minimalist and personal Android experience

Carl Pei’s Nothing is working on a major update for its Android-based operating system, Nothing OS 2.0.

In an interview with XDA Developers, Mladen M. Hoyss, software creative director at Nothing, revealed some details about the vision and design of Nothing OS 2.0.

Hoyss said that the operating system aims to be minimalistic, personal and intuitive, without compromising functionality or performance. He added that the new OS might overlap visually a little with its predecessor, but in its own way, Nothing OS 2.0. will be an entirely different product that has to be “edgy and techy.”

The concept behind the new OS is “functional aesthetics,” which refers to taking a lot of data and organizing it in such a way that it is “easy to digest.” One of the main goals of Nothing OS 2.0 is to reduce the clutter and noise on the home screen, which Hoyss described as an advertisement list of all the company logos for each app you have installed. Instead, Nothing OS 2.0 will focus on bringing the most relevant and useful information and actions to the forefront.

Hoyss said that a phone’s home screen should contain information and apps that are “personal to you” and serve your interests at a glance.

Apart from that, Hoyss added that the new OS will be available this summer. When asked if it will be available on the Nothing Phone (1), he said that Nothing will be touching on that topic “pretty soon I believe.”

Nothing OS 2.0 is expected to be one of the highlights of the Nothing Phone (2), which Pei has already confirmed and shared some details about.

Check out XDA Developers‘ interview with Mladen M. Hoyss, Software Creative Director at Nothing here.

Image credit: XDA Clips

Source: XDA Developers