Apple briefly made the iOS 17 Developer Beta available to all

Apple unveiled several new software updates during its WWDC keynote, including iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10. Along with the new software reveals, Apple also detailed betas — developer betas became available right away, with public betas to follow in July before a full release in the fall.

However, Apple’s developer betas were briefly available for anyone to download — typically, the company reserves developer betas for, well, developers.

The iOS 17 Developer Beta was available for download from the iOS Settings menu in the ‘Beta Updates’ section. To get access to these updates, users need to enroll in Apple’s free Beta Software Program.

iOS 17 Developer Beta showing up in Beta Updates section of Settings, even for those without subscription A reminder not to update on your daily driver — Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) June 6, 2023

It appears Apple has already fixed the mistake — the developer beta wasn’t available in MobileSyrup‘s test — but if you do see the option, you probably shouldn’t install it. Developer Betas are often fairly buggy and can have several issues that make it more difficult to use your Apple device. Unless you’ve got a spare iPhone to run the beta on, you should probably stick with iOS 16.

